FMA Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FMA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,988,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 10.0% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.03. 1,213,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,948. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $252.61 and a 52 week high of $348.07. The firm has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

