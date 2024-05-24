FMA Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.09 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

FMA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

IWO traded up $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.56. 210,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.07 and its 200 day moving average is $250.04. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

