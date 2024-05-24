FMA Wealth Management LLC Invests $569,000 in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

FMA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF comprises about 0.5% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. FMA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.46% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TCAF traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $30.72. 399,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.50. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

