FMA Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FMA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 25,990.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,534,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,765,000 after purchasing an additional 909,170 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded up $5.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.24. The stock had a trading volume of 65,480,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,536,992. The firm has a market cap of $571.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,097 shares of company stock worth $37,877,471 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.