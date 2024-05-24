FMA Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 81,956 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

FMA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after buying an additional 33,732 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.67. 4,025,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,402,728. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.01. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

