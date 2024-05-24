Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foot Locker in a research note issued on Monday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

FL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of FL stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.50. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $35.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,700,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Foot Locker by 54.3% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 752,320 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after buying an additional 264,598 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 326.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,256,000 after buying an additional 705,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 592,404 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 62,598 shares during the period.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

