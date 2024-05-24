Fortinet (FTNT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT):

5/22/2024 – Fortinet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2024 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $68.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $57.00 to $54.00. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $81.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $70.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $67.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Fortinet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

5/3/2024 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/3/2024 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Fortinet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Fortinet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2024 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/18/2024 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Fortinet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/3/2024 – Fortinet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Fortinet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Fortinet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.35. 2,646,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,917,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,534 over the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Fortinet by 543.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 132,871 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 175,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,013,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 179,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

