Founders Financial Alliance LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.99% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBHY. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

BATS:BBHY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 104,500 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

