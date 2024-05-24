Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after purchasing an additional 162,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.29 on Friday, hitting $457.95. 29,546,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,553,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $438.77 and a 200-day moving average of $421.07. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $336.67 and a 52 week high of $460.58.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

