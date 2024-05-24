Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 743,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,243 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 643,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 112,527 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.67. 574,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,242. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $184.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

