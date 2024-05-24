Founders Financial Alliance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,973,422. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

