Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 5,803 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp comprises approximately 2.5% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC owned about 0.42% of First Bancorp worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $683,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 89.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 44,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 127,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $38.51. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.02.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.12 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

