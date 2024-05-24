Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 62 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $949,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153,168 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $960,397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after purchasing an additional 759,267 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,485,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,170,795. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.56. The company has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

