Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FULC. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.57.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of FULC opened at $7.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.35. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.60% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. On average, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulcrum Therapeutics

In other news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $57,240.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares in the company, valued at $138,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $408,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,028.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,286 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,308,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after buying an additional 1,191,363 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.