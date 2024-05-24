Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) SVP Elaine Guidroz Sells 4,625 Shares

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) SVP Elaine Guidroz sold 4,625 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $24,512.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,757 shares in the company, valued at $242,512.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Elaine Guidroz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Elaine Guidroz sold 10,375 shares of Full House Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $54,261.25.

Full House Resorts Price Performance

FLL opened at $5.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $60.03 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 15.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 543,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in Full House Resorts by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 39,706 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

