FY2024 EPS Estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances in a report issued on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.51. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

IFF has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.5 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.60. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $99.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

