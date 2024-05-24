FY2024 EPS Estimates for Mplx Lp Lifted by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mplx in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.99. The consensus estimate for Mplx’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MPLX. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Mplx stock opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.35. Mplx has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

