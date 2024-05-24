G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Insider Sells $24,877.02 in Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) insider Monica R. Thomas sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $24,877.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,952.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

G1 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. 709,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 36.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 17.8% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTHX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

