Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 482,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,051 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $23,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $50.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

