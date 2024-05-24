GateToken 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.99 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $7.92 or 0.00011559 BTC on popular exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $738.44 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009320 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00011953 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001409 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,533.32 or 1.00009348 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00108061 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003687 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,227,436 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,227,328.70453501 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.93064158 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,935,121.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

