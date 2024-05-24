GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Up 0.5%

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $167.36 and last traded at $164.81. 448,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,213,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.93.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.90.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $63,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $115,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $478,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

