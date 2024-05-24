GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Up 0.5%

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEVGet Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $167.36 and last traded at $164.81. 448,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,213,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.90.

Read Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Price Performance

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEVGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $63,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $115,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $478,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

