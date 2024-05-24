Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) EVP Erik Wilde Sells 4,384 Shares

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Generac Stock Performance

Generac stock traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.63. The stock had a trading volume of 872,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,870. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.17. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNRC. UBS Group decreased their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 8.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Generac by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

