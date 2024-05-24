General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Director Sells $169,364.88 in Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 6,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $169,364.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,852.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

General American Investors Stock Down 1.5 %

General American Investors stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $49.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in General American Investors by 5.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after buying an additional 37,871 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General American Investors by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 651,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General American Investors by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 354,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in General American Investors by 8.7% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 119,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in General American Investors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 104,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.