General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Down 0.4%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $160.06 and last traded at $160.34. Approximately 916,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,583,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

General Electric Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.39 and a 200 day moving average of $143.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments grew its stake in General Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 127,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $275,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $2,354,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth $25,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

