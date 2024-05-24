George Weston (TSE:WN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $194.22

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$194.22 and last traded at C$193.91, with a volume of 63585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$192.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC raised their target price on George Weston from C$222.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$216.67.

George Weston Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$183.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$173.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.70 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 18.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 12.1466667 EPS for the current year.

George Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.64%.

Insider Activity

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total transaction of C$1,814,055.00. In other news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total transaction of C$1,814,055.00. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total value of C$11,474,503.92. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,008 shares of company stock valued at $27,206,647. 58.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

