GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) were up 0.7% during trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $33.82 and last traded at $32.58. Approximately 906,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,103,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $69.00 target price for the company.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $4,089,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 947,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,829,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 94,413 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $2,585,027.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,669,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,241,560.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $4,089,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 947,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,829,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,453,279 shares of company stock worth $49,256,053 in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

