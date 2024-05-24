Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

GILT opened at $5.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.60. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at about $640,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 381.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 357,609 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 55.3% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 302,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 107,751 shares during the period. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

