Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Up 6.9%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 1,737,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,926,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Globalstar Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.92 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 76.89% and a negative net margin of 112.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

