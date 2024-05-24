Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GLOB. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Globant from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.41.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $171.73 on Tuesday. Globant has a twelve month low of $160.12 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Globant by 122.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BOKF NA increased its position in Globant by 15,800.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

