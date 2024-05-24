GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

NASDAQ GLYC opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.30.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 340,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

