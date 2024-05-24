Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Gold Fields from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

Gold Fields Trading Down 2.2 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 128,262 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $3,017,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,046,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $3,897,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Analysts expect that Gold Fields will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.1717 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

