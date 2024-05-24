Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,245,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 862,682 shares.The stock last traded at $16.24 and had previously closed at $16.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.3 %

Golub Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 39.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

