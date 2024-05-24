Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Graphic Packaging has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE GPK traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $27.99. 1,245,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,226. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

