Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Greencore Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Greencore Group stock opened at GBX 162 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 130.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 110.14. Greencore Group has a 52-week low of GBX 68.35 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 170.60 ($2.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £758.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,314.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Greencore Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.