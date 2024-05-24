Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Greencore Group Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of Greencore Group stock opened at GBX 162 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 130.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 110.14. Greencore Group has a 52-week low of GBX 68.35 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 170.60 ($2.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £758.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,314.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.
Greencore Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Greencore Group
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.