Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Stephens in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GH

Guardant Health Trading Up 11.7 %

NASDAQ:GH traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.15. 3,535,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.92. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.65). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. The business had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $226,706.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 362.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Guardant Health by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 26.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.