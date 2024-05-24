Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Shares Down 1.8%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.10. 5,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 141,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guardion Health Sciences in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GHSI

Guardion Health Sciences Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 77.29%. The business had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter.

About Guardion Health Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a clinical nutrition company, develops and distributes clinically supported dietary supplements and medical foods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers GlaucoCetin, a dietary supplement to support mitochondrial function with additional antioxidants to help reduce oxidative stress and increase blood flow throughout the body for enhanced eye support and ocular health; and Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.