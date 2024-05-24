Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Sells $93,843.96 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) EVP Josep Llorens sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $93,843.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Josep Llorens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Haemonetics alerts:

On Friday, May 17th, Josep Llorens sold 822 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $77,942.04.

Haemonetics Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:HAE opened at $88.64 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Haemonetics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,017,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $888,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter worth approximately $9,952,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 114.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 38,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.