Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $773,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,480,000 after purchasing an additional 66,275 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $894,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.58. 3,067,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,744,799. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.09.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

