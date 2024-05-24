Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 461,930 Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 461,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,000. Bloom Energy makes up 4.4% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,167 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,221,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.29. 20,110,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,216,693. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $88,375.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,509.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,291 shares of company stock worth $1,457,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

