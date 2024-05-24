Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. Takes Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF accounts for 0.4% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.29. The stock had a trading volume of 461,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,858. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.09.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

