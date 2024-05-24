HC Wainwright Cuts Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Price Target to $5.00

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Erasca’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERAS. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a research note on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Erasca from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Erasca has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Get Erasca alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ERAS

Erasca Stock Up 6.1 %

ERAS stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $449.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.06. Erasca has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Erasca will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexander W. Casdin bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 573,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,920.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERAS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Erasca by 207.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 23,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Erasca by 14.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Erasca by 14.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Erasca by 11.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Erasca by 7.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 313,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Erasca

(Get Free Report)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.