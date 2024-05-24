HC Wainwright Cuts Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Price Target to $6.00

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Sol-Gel Technologies Price Performance

Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.38. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $4.05.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.20% and a negative net margin of 1,329.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.