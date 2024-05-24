HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CGEM. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their target price on Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

CGEM stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $30.19. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of -0.01.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.42. Equities analysts forecast that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,628,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,366.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 91,132 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.