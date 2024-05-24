HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 211.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IOVA. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IOVA

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

IOVA stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 328.5% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 151,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 116,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,267,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,262 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after acquiring an additional 622,728 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 20,778 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.