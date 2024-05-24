HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.56) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

SABS stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.45. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,310,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,310,000. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

