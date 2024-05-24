HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Canaan’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Canaan Stock Down 6.4 %

Canaan stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $238.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.11. Canaan has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 million. Canaan had a negative net margin of 192.95% and a negative return on equity of 75.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Canaan will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Canaan

About Canaan

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at $9,311,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canaan by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,550,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after buying an additional 2,175,807 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canaan by 1,463.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,271,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 1,190,557 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canaan by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,702,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 803,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canaan by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 747,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

