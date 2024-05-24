HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Canaan’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.
Canaan Stock Down 6.4 %
Canaan stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $238.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.11. Canaan has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 million. Canaan had a negative net margin of 192.95% and a negative return on equity of 75.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Canaan will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
