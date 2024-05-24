HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $94.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.