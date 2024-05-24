HCR Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.6% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $457.95. 29,546,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,553,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $438.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.07. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $336.67 and a 12-month high of $460.58.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

