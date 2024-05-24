HCR Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,328,000 after purchasing an additional 136,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,838,000 after buying an additional 177,582 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,882,000 after acquiring an additional 939,567 shares during the period. Cornell University purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,212,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,792,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.37. 3,040,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,476. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average is $81.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

