HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 2,902 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,451 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.1% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.88.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $13.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $809.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,665. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $476.75 and a 12 month high of $816.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $740.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $693.83. The stock has a market cap of $359.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

